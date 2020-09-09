ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County commissioners were presented with a report about the state of housing in the county and region during their meeting Wednesday night.
The findings, presented by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, explored various topics, including housing sales, costs and occupancy rates from a recently completed study.
The LVPC indicated during the presentation its goal is to identify areas of the region that are at increased risk for foreclosure or eviction so that the data can be used for various governmental and nonprofit agencies.
“People are really interested in this work,” said Becky Bradley, LVPC’s executive director.
Of the nearly 189,000 Lehigh Valley households, the report states that 52% of the roughly 77,000 renting households and about 28% of the nearly 112,000 owner households are paying more for housing costs than recommended by housing attainability advocates and experts.
Those in this category are called “cost-burdened” when it comes to housing. A cost-burdened household is paying more than 30% of gross income on housing costs. The study found those cost-burdened households run the gamut of the Lehigh Valley - urban, suburban municipalities and rural.
Regional housing sales have also spiked since 2011 - reaching nearly 8,400 units in 2018 - the LVPC notes. The trend has caused the median sales price to increase more than $10,000 in the last two years. In spite of the increase, regional housing prices remained below their pre-recession peak through 2018.
The report further notes that, in general, Northampton County homes have a higher median sales price than Lehigh County homes. However, Lehigh County school districts have greater ranges of both high and low median sales prices.
One trend that has continued: The Lehigh Valley renters market has increased every year from 2012 through 2018. More people in the region are choosing renting over homeownership, although homeownership remains the region’s dominant housing, with 68% owning to 32% renting.
The organization’s account is predicated on statistics collected by Lehigh and Northampton counties, in addition to the United States Census' American Community Survey.
In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution further extending the state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state of emergency - originally declared March 16 and extended on two separate occasions on May 13 and July 8 - now runs through Nov. 14.
The 60-day state of emergency extension is primarily bureaucratic. It enables government officials to take further action, such as transferring funds, to assist in combating the pandemic and maintain access to emergency funding.
“It is a function of county government operations,” said Commissioner Geoff Brace.
“This doesn't tell anyone in Lehigh County what to do,” added Commissioner Dave Harrington.
In other news, the commissioners approved an extension with the Cetronia Ambulance Corps.
The pact means that Cetronia “will furnish and deliver ambulance and paratransit services for the residents of Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation” for the Allentown and Fountain Hill campuses.
The original agreement was signed in 2017 with two, one-year extensions optional.
The extension was granted on the bill’s first reading.