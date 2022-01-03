ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners voted Monday night during its annual reorganization meeting to reelect Democrat Geoff Brace as chairman of the board.
Brace was first elected as a commissioner in 2013. He is now the longest-serving member of the governing body, as former Commissioner Percy Dougherty did not seek reelection after 28 consecutive years on the board.
Brace represents District 4, which includes neighborhoods in Allentown's Center City and West End.
In addition to his seat on the board, Brace is currently legislative assistant to state Rep. Mike Schlossberg, a position in which he oversees legislation, policy and communication for the 132nd legislative district.
Republican Jeffrey Dutt, representing District 5, was newly elected as vice chairman of the board. Dutt was appointed in December 2020 to fill a vacancy left by Nathan Brown. He previously served as a Whitehall Township commissioner from 2016-19, before moving to Emmaus.
Brace said he looks forward to working with Dutt.
"I look forward to the opportunity to lead this year as we continue what I think is a tremendous bipartisan effort," Brace said. "That's not always the practice of county government, but it's one we take seriously."
Prior to the meeting, the commissioners held a swearing-in ceremony for three newly-elected commissioners who will be joining the board:
- Republican Ron Beitler, who served two terms as a Lower Macungie commissioner.
- Republican Antonio Pineda, an engineer who was born and raised in the Lehigh Valley.
- Democrat Zachary Cole-Borghi, a lifelong resident of Bethlehem who previously served as director for the Northeast Community Center.
The only other business that took place at the special meeting was approval of the commissioners' meeting schedule for 2022.
The meetings will continue the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7:30 p.m.
The first meeting of the new board will be on Jan. 12.