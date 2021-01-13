ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners received an update from county jail officials on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic during its Wednesday night meeting.
The report, formally provided by Janine Donate, the county's director of corrections, serves as the correctional facility's blueprint to guide healthcare and non-healthcare staff regarding COVID-19 operational procedures.
"This is a very fluid situation," said Donate. "It goes without saying these have been trying times."
Donate offered commissioners a variety of statistics related to COVID-19 among the inmate population. For example, the jail has a capacity to house 1,267 inmates, while there are currently 714 inmates.
Since the start of the pandemic, the jail has tested 1,848 inmates. Of those tests, 1,549 returned negative and 259 individuals were discovered to have COVID-19. All but one of those individuals recovered. A 54-year-old man died of complications Dec. 31.
As of Wednesday night, there are 40 active inmate cases of the virus, Donate said.
The jail's positive number stayed low until after the Thanksgiving holidays, according to Donate. The positive cases have increased after that period.
The virus response plan in the jail is detailed. However, a few main principles guide the actions taken. For example, if an inmate is identified as having a COVID-19-like symptom, a surgical mask is placed on him or her immediately, according to the documents.
Personal protective equipment for staff is then placed on the housing unit where the discovery was made. This includes masks, safety glasses, one face shield and 10 gowns. The N95 masks and eye protection must be worn at all times. The gowns and face shields only need to be worn when having close contact with the identified inmate.
Inmates who test positive are isolated alone in their cells and on their current housing units, unless there is a medical reason to relocate them. Isolated inmates are not permitted to leave their cells for any reason during this time, save for medical emergencies or if they are being released from the facility.
If an infected inmate has a cellmate, the cellmate is housed in an adjacent cell and isolated alone. Inmates housed in the jail cell next to the identified inmates must be relocated so there is one empty cell separating them.
The plan also features containment mechanisms. All other inmates on the housing unit of an infected individual will be quarantined within the unit. These inmates are only allowed to the leave the unit for a court date, a medical emergency or if they are discharged.
During this time, all services for this population are brought to the unit. Finally, the housing unit itself is initially locked down for 24 hours once a positive case is confirmed.
During a public comment session following the report, some individuals held the opinion the county is not doing enough to address COVID-19 in the jail specifically, and incarceration in general.
Most solutions discussed centered around reducing the jail populations through various methods, including releasing inmates into the general population, looking at opportunities to reduce bail and granting early parole.
Others held the view that guards and staff members have been overwhelmed and understaffed in an attempt to implement the prescribed procedures.
In other news, a report on homelessness in Allentown was tabled to Jan. 27.