ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night tabled a bill that would prohibit the use of certain single-use plastic bags.
"I'm proud this board does not shy away from difficult conversations," President Geoff Brace said in support of the bill. However, he also said the bill needs additional work.
According to the ordinance, a "single-use plastic bag" refers to a material made through a blown-film extrusion process.
The board of commissioners stated its intention for the bill is "to preserve, maintain, and enhance the health of its residents and visitors, as well as the public natural resources and common property within the County of Lehigh."
As it is currently written, the bill states that beginning six months after the effective date, retail establishments would be required to collect a 10 cent fee for each single-use plastic bag provided to their customers at the establishment or through a delivery. After a total of 18 months, the fee would increase to 15 cents.
The establishment would then be required to submit the money quarterly to Lehigh County. Failure to do so would result in a summary offense and a fine not to exceed $300 or up to 90 days imprisonment.
Some bags used for certain purposes — such as laundry and dry cleaning — would be exempt.
"It's an admirable initiative to reduce the use of plastics," said Commissioner Bob Elbich. "However, we do have a responsibility to meet the laws of Pennsylvania and to consider the additional costs to implement this."