ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley is expected to announce his candidacy for the Pennsylvania State Senate at an event in Allentown on July 24.
Pinsley, a Democrat, will be running in the 16th District, which includes parts of Lehigh County. He will be challenging incumbent Republican state Sen. Pat Browne for the second time, having run a grassroots campaign against Browne in 2018.
Pinsley was narrowly defeated in that election, following a tense campaign. Pinsley had filed a lawsuit against Browne after he ran advertisements and sent mailers claiming Pinsley did not pay taxes and had a lien on his business. A judge denied the emergency petition filed at that time, even though it was proven that the state documents Browne's campaign used to make the advertisement were inaccurate.
Elected to the position of county controller in 2019, Pinsley describes himself as a progressive who is a "strong supporter of healthcare reform, affordable housing for all, fully funded public education, tuition-free public colleges, a clean energy revolution, and a criminal justice system based on compassion and rehabilitation."
Pinsley conducted an audit of Lehigh County's health insurance pharmacy benefit plan and reported that the county spent $1.4 million more on prescriptions than necessary in 2019. He concluded that if county employees had been able to purchase medications directly from a local community-owned pharmacy, in almost every case, the cost would have been identical or cheaper.
Pinsley also maintains that spending $2 million dollars on counseling and drug interdiction programs instead of incarceration could save Lehigh County $115 million dollars.
On Earth Day 2021, Pinsley released a proposal for Lehigh County to transition to 100% renewable energy by entering into a partnership agreement with a provider willing to utilize and build a solar array. The proposal would potentially save the county $1.5 million and reduce energy consumption by 21 million kilowatt-hours, he said.
Pinsley will formally announce his candidacy at an event on July 24 at the East Side Youth Center in Allentown from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.