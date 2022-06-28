Lehigh County Courthouse

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County's financial officer wants to see changes to the probation system.

Controller Mark Pinsley is proposing several changes to the county's probation department.

Among his suggestions are reducing probation time, reducing costs from fees and fines, and not detaining people for technical violations, according to a news release Tuesday.

Lehigh County Controller's Adult Probation Audit

He said the county "lags behind" other state counties, and there are ways to promote public safety while also cutting county costs and helping with rehabilitation.

Pinsley also said a special report by the controller's office shows there is a "strong racial bias" within Lehigh County's judicial system.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you