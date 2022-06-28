ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County's financial officer wants to see changes to the probation system.
Controller Mark Pinsley is proposing several changes to the county's probation department.
Among his suggestions are reducing probation time, reducing costs from fees and fines, and not detaining people for technical violations, according to a news release Tuesday.
He said the county "lags behind" other state counties, and there are ways to promote public safety while also cutting county costs and helping with rehabilitation.
Pinsley also said a special report by the controller's office shows there is a "strong racial bias" within Lehigh County's judicial system.