A new audit from Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley says the county wasted at least $1.4 million on healthcare in 2019, taxpayer money that could be used to meet other needs.
"Right now it's very difficult for me to even be sure that we only lost $1.4 million," Pinsley said.
The county is self insured, which means they pay out employee's health care costs from their own pocket to their provider, Highmark insurance. The prescription coverage is negotiated through Express Scripts.
Pinsley says a majority of the waste is coming from prescription drug costs.
"On the drug side, manufacturers give back discounts or rebates rather, rather than providing a lower price upfront," Pinsley said.
Instead of the end-of-year rebate, Pinsley says the county chose an upfront discount that costs more money.
He also says there hasn't been enough transparency. It's unclear just how much the provider actually paid the pharmacy for the prescription drugs.
"So it could be we pay the provider $25 but they only pay the pharmacy $20," Pinsley said. "Because were self-insured, we should be making a decision do we agree with that spread or do we not. And if we do that's fine, but right now we don't even know."
In a response to the audit, County Director of administration Ed Hozza questioned Pinsley's authority to conduct the audit and says the administration has negotiated a new agreement with their insurance broker that will be presented to the board of commissioners.