ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio is running for reelection.

Buglio’ s current term ends in January 2024.

Buglio has served in the coroner’s office for almost 24 years. Buglio has also served as a police officer, having worked part-time with the Slatington and Coplay police departments, according to a news release from Buglio.

Buglio, who began in the coroner’s office as a deputy coroner, was promoted to First Deputy/Operations Manager in April 2019 and accepted the appointment of Lehigh County Coroner in April 2022.

The coroner's office is a 24/7 operation and investigates approximately 9,000 deaths annually, a number that continues to increase. The coroner's office has a staff of 14 full-time employees and 8 part-time employees.