ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search.

Dayvi A. Garcia, 46, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. at the home where he was staying in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 610-782-3426 or via e-mail at danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.