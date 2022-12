ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner needs the public’s help locating a woman’s next-of-kin.

Anne Marie Nemchik, 75, of Allentown, died Monday, December 26 at 11:05 a.m. at her home of natural causes.

If you have any information, please call 610-782-3426 or email danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.