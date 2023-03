ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of an Allentown man.

Gene Nemeth, 83, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at his home, the coroner said.

He died of natural causes.

Anyone with information on Nemeth's next of kin is asked to contact the coroner at 610-782-3426 or danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.