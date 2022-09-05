Lehigh County Coroner seal

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of a man who died at the Allentown Rescue Mission.

Ben Cassese, 72, died Saturday morning of natural causes, the coroner said in a news release.

Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the coroner at 610-782-3426 or email danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.

