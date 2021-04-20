ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for relatives of two people.
Barbara Yelyn-Dephillips, 75, of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, died Thursday at St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem, the coroner said. She died of natural causes.
In an unrelated case, Angel Acevedo, 53, of Allentown, died Monday at St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown. The cause and manner of his death are pending toxicology studies, the coroner said.
Anyone with information on either person's family is asked to call the coroner's office at 610-782-3426.