ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is looking for next-of-kin information for an Allentown area man.

Officials say 48-year-old Franquie Masionet-Torress was pronounced dead on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at a friend's house in Allentown.

The cause of death is pending the results of a toxicology test.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office at 610-782-3426.