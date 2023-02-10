The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is predicting the "death" of the chances for a Kansas City Chiefs win against the Eagles this Sunday in the Super Bowl.

"The Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale Arizona," the coroner's office said in a news release Friday.

"Pronouncement will be completed by the Philadelphia Eagles upon completion of the Superbowl! Go Eagles!" the coroner's office said.

The Chiefs will face the Eagles Sunday at 6:30 p.m.