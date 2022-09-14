ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is upgrading some of its equipment.

The department was awarded a $100,000 state grant for new portable radios, Coroner Dan Buglio announced in a news release Wednesday.

The forensics center's current radios are more than 12 years old, Buglio said.

"Communication is the life line for deputies as they respond to on-scene calls and mass casualty incidents," he said in a statement.

The portable radios are used to communicate with police, firefighters EMS and the 911 dispatch center.

The mobile radios in the coroner's department vehicles will also be replaced eventually.

The funding was secured by state Sen. Pat Browne.