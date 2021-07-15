Lehigh County Coroner seal

BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Lehigh County Coroner's Office announced on Thursday it is seeking the public's assistance in finding the next of kin for a Bethlehem resident.

Frank Orban, 81, from Bethlehem, Pa. was pronounced dead on Monday, July 12, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. Officials stated that Mr. Orban died from natural causes.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is seeking information on Mr. Orban’s next-of-kin and family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office, at 610-782-3426 or via e-mail at LehighCountyCoronerandForensics@lehighcounty.org

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.