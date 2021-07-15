BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Lehigh County Coroner's Office announced on Thursday it is seeking the public's assistance in finding the next of kin for a Bethlehem resident.
Frank Orban, 81, from Bethlehem, Pa. was pronounced dead on Monday, July 12, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. Officials stated that Mr. Orban died from natural causes.
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office is seeking information on Mr. Orban’s next-of-kin and family.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office, at 610-782-3426 or via e-mail at LehighCountyCoronerandForensics@lehighcounty.org