Lehigh County Coroner seal

WHITEHALL, Pa. | The Lehigh County coroner's office is asking for public assistance in searching for one local man's next of kin.

Donald C. Neff, 82, was pronounced dead due to natural causes on Wednesday, May 19 at the nursing facility where he resided in Whitehall, according to the coroner's report.

The coroner’s office is seeking information on Neff’s next-of-kin or family. Anyone with information on his family is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 610-782-3426, or via email at, LehighCountyCoronerandForensics@lehighcounty.org

