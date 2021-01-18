Lehigh County Coroner seal

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is asking the public for help in finding the families of two men who recently died.

Allen Hammersly, 63, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon behind a strip mall in the 1400 block of West Allen Street. He was homeless, and an autopsy will determine his cause of death, the coroner said.

Istvan Huray, 76, was pronounced dead just before noon Sunday in his Bethlehem residence. He died of natural causes, officials said.

The men's deaths are not related, but the coroner's office put out a plea to find their relatives.

Anyone with information should call the coroner at 610-782-3426.

