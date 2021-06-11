ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley residents are being warned of an apparent phone scam involving Magisterial District Court 31-1-03 based in Allentown.
Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas President Judge J. Brian Johnson says the scam involves calls that “spoof” or mimic the district court telephone number.
During the spoof call, the individual placing the call requests bail money for a relative who has been arrested.
Johnson is reminding residents that the Lehigh County Courts will never place calls or solicit payment by credit card, gift card, or any other means of electronic funds transfer for any reason.
If you receive a phone call from a number or an individual claiming to be involved with or calling from the Lehigh County Courts requesting money or payment of fines, fees or court costs, do not provide any sensitive information or forms of payment of any kind.
Anyone receiving calls of this nature is encouraged to hang up immediately and contact state and/or local police as well as the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection at (800) 441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.