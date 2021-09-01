NORTHAMPTON BOROUGH, Pa. - In Allentown - rain.
In Northampton Borough - rain, and lots of it, as remnants of Hurricane Ida roll in.
"We have a team standing by for water rescue response, but also respond to every call that comes in," said Northampton Borough Fire Department Chief Keith Knoblach.
At the Northampton Borough Fire Department, two boats were ready to go if need be.
"We have potential for areas of flooding in Northampton Borough, predominantly down by the river is where we see the bulk of flooding," Knoblach said.
Flooding is, of course, a major concern, but not the only one.
"It may not be just water related, it may be fires, accidents, to wires down we have to prepare for," Knoblach said.
Fire crews may also be called to help pump flooded basements if needed.
Tanya Hook, Director of Lehigh County Emergency Services, says the county has been in constant contact with its municipalities and other resources.
"We have been meeting with local emergency management coordinators on a regular basis to identify any target areas, any unmet needs," Hook said.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, it wasn't entirely clear where the biggest problems may arise, but Hook said eyes were on the evening commute.
"Could make roadways interesting for the ride home later hours into day as starts getting darker," Hook said.