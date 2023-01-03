ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney announced a change to his staff.

Gavin Holihan will take over on Jan. 9 as first assistant district attorney, DA Jim Martin said in a news release Tuesday.

That's the position directly under the district attorney, meaning Holihan will fill in for Martin when he is unavailable, and Holihan would succeed the district attorney if the office became vacant.

"This is the most important attorney position in the office," Martin said in the statement. "Gavin has all of the qualities necessary and desirable to fulfil the responsibilities of this important position and I am confident he will perform his duties in an exemplary manner."

Holihan has been a defense attorney through his firm, Law Office of Gavin P. Holihan, since 2004. He's tried many cases, including six capital homicide trials in four counties, Martin said. He also represented Jonathan Roselle, the former South Whitehall Township cop exonerated of voluntary manslaughter in a deadly shooting near Dorney Park.

Holihan has also served as a part-time trial attorney with Lehigh County's Office of the Public Defender since 2015, Martin said.

He previously worked as a Lehigh County assistant district attorney from 1992-1997.

Holihan is taking over for Jeffrey Dimmig, who held the first ADA spot for about six weeks. Dimmig has returned to his duties as a chief deputy district attorney, the DA's office said.