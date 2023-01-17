ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Jim Martin looks back at his soon-to-be 25 years as Lehigh County District Attorney, as he announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking re-election.
"It's been a long, successful, happy run at being district attorney," Martin said.
He is the longest-serving DA in the history of Lehigh County — a county he also grew up in.
"I have been privileged to serve in this office," Martin said. "I am very appreciative of former County Executive Jane S. Baker who supported my appointment and of the Board of Commissioners of Lehigh County who appointed me to the position in January, 1998."
Thursday, Jan. 26 will mark the 25th anniversary of Martin becoming the county's DA.
"I think it's a great place to live and work, and it's a nice feeling to be able to think that you paid back a little bit," said Martin.
Martin has more than 30 years of experience as a prosecutor and more than 49 years as a trial attorney. Before becoming district attorney, he worked part-time as an assistant public defender and was an assistant DA.
"I, as a young lawyer, a couple weeks ago, I learned to enjoy the criminal justice system, and I enjoyed that aspect of practice," Martin said. "I practiced privately for 25 years, which I also enjoyed, but my first love is trying cases in criminal court."
Martin has a long-running list of accomplishments — from the Lehigh County Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center to the Lehigh County Municipal Emergency Response Team. One accomplishment of which he said he is very proud is his office's record of prosecuting homicides — nearly 300 of them, with convictions in 289 cases.
"We have almost 98% conviction rate in those cases, and they are, I think most people would agree, the most heinous crimes that we have to prosecute," Martin said.
Martin thanked the multiple assistant district attorneys and the members of his administrative staff for his office's accomplishments.
Martin said he was "particularly grateful" to his secretary of 28 years, Merrily Starkey, who has also served as head of the administrative staff in the DA's office over the last 15 years.
He expressed thanks to the law enforcement community, Lehigh County's elected officials and the county's employees.
He also thanked the "citizens of Lehigh County for placing their trust in me and electing me to this important office on six different occasions."
Martin said he will serve the remainder of his term, which ends the first Monday in January of 2024. Once his term is up, he plans to spend more time with his wife, four children and six grandchildren.
He has a message for whoever succeeds him.
"Just to continue on doing the things that you know, number one, are most important to people," he said. "I've always felt that my core job was public safety, and I think that's very important."