Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced Tuesday that he is not seeking reelection this year.

In a news release, he said he will serve the remainder of his term, which ends the first Monday in January of 2024.

Thursday, January 26 will mark the 25th anniversary of Martin becoming the county's DA.

"I have been privileged to serve in this office. I am very appreciative of former County Executive Jane S. Baker who supported my appointment and of the Board of Commissioners of Lehigh County who appointed me to the position in January, 1998," Martin said.

To date, Martin said the DA's office has prosecuted 296 homicides and obtained convictions in 289, a better than 97.5% conviction record.

Martin thanked the multiple Assistant District Attorneys and the members of his administrative staff for his office's accomplishments.

Martin said he was "particularly grateful" to his secretary of 28 years, Merrily Starkey, who has also served as head of the administrative staff in the DA's office over the last 15 years.

He expressed thanks to the law enforcement community, Lehigh County's elected officials, and the county's employees.

He also thanked the "citizens of Lehigh County for placing their trust in me and electing me to this important office on six different occasions." He said he was "proud to achieve the rank of 'longest serving District Attorney in the history of Lehigh County.'"