ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office is launching a new program to try to help drug users facing criminal charges.

The Rapid Assessment Divert to Treatment (R.A.D.T.) program will provide evaluations and services soon after a person with a substance use disorder is arrested.

The goal is to find treatment that, if completed, may allow criminal charges to be reduced or dropped, said DA Jim Martin, in a news release. Treatment could include inpatient or outpatient services.

Participation in the program is voluntary, and does not require any formal finding of guilt.

The program is a collaboration between the DA, Lehigh Valley Pretrial Services and the county's drug and alcohol department, jail, public defender's office and adult probation office.

Those offices will meet weekly to review recommended cases and determine eligibility for the program.

There is no separate funding or budget, as providers are funded through their respective offices.

Martin said the program could be life-altering for many people.