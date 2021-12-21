Allentown Skyline - Winter 2019
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin recently filed a petition asking that Nicholas Douglas be prevented from taking office as a constable in Allentown, saying he has an extensive criminal history.

The petition was filed with the Court of Common Pleas of Lehigh County.

Douglas was a successful write-in candidate in the November 2021 election for the position of constable for the 12th Ward in Allentown.

Martin says Douglas has multiple out-of-state convictions, including impersonating a police officer.

Martin said the convictions make Douglas ineligible to hold the office, citing a section of the Pennsylvania Constitution which says a person cannot hold an office of trust or profit if the person was convicted of embezzlement, bribery, perjury, or other infamous crime.

Also, Douglas is currently in violation of his probationary supervision in Michigan, according to the court filing.

Douglas said in his voter registration application that he had lived at the 800 block of John Street in Allentown for at least 30 days before the November 2021 election. According to DA Martin, an investigation found that Douglas did not lease the apartment until Nov. 2, 2021.

