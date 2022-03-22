ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney wants an Allentown constable to be removed from office.
Jim Martin has filed paperwork seeking to remove Steven Wiggs from his job as constable of the city's 16th Ward. Martin alleges that Wiggs doesn't actually live in Allentown, but in Newark, New Jersey.
An investigation using surveillance cameras found that Wiggs had recently been sleeping in his car and hadn't entered the Allentown home he listed as his official residence.
Investigators also allegedly discovered that another person lives in the home.
The law requires a constable to reside in the ward where he or she works.