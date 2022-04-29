Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Friday he has settled a defamation lawsuit against a local blogger that Martin had filed back in 2015.
The trial resulting from the lawsuit had been scheduled for May 16. Martin said he had no other comments at this time.
Martin contended in the lawsuit that Lehigh Valley blogger Bill "Villa's false and defamatory statements, innuendo and implications regarding Martin were published with actual malice on WAEB, Villa's Internet blog and Facebook site, and on YouTube."
In the suit, Martin claimed "from 2006 to the present, Villa has held a personal animus toward him" and has declared his intention to "dethrone," "destroy," "expose" and "blow Jim Martin out of the water."
According to the suit, in 2006-2007 the D.A.'s office prosecuted Robert LaBarre for a crash that caused the death of Villa's daughter Sheena. LaBarre was found guilty of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.
The suit contends that Villa thought LaBarre should have been charged with murder of the third degree and disagreed with the district attorney's decision not to charge LaBarre with that crime.
At the time the suit was filed, Villa said Martin had been trying to "silence my free speech."