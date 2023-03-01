ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin will announce his decision Thursday regarding an officer-involved shooting.

Martin will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to announce his decision regarding the shooting that happened Feb. 10, 2023 at/near 8th and Maple streets in Allentown.

Martin says no other information will be released prior to the news conference.

The Allentown Police said it was around 8 p.m. Feb. 10 when officers witnessed a person being assaulted in the area of 8th and Maple streets. According to police, officers began chasing the suspect, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at them. Police say an officer returned fire, striking the suspect. He later died at the hospital.

The coroner identified the suspect who was killed as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay. According to the Lehigh County DA's Office, an officer was struck in their protective vest by a projectile and was not injured.

Investigators said Arnold's handgun was recovered at the scene.

The officers involved in the incident had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the full investigation.