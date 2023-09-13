Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Wednesday that the Pennsylvania State Police have discovered an offensive video containing child pornography that has been circulating in some Lehigh Valley schools.

The announcement of this investigation is to warn the community about the sexually explicit content of the video, according to a news release from the DA's office.

The DA's office says the video shows a female teenager and a prepubescent young boy engaged in a sexual act.

The video has been known to have circulated among students at Northern Lehigh and Parkland schools and in a school in Carbon County, according to the news release.

"At this point, we believe the video emanated from the Altoona area and does not depict any local children," according to the release from the DA's office.

Martin is reaching out to advise the community that if the video is discovered, it should not be disseminated and should be deleted, the DA's office said.