Lehigh County Attorney Jim Martin announced a warning to store owners and the public Wednesday after officials seized illegal THC products from several businesses.
Recently, Lehigh County store owners and retail establishments received a memo warning that certain products containing more than 0.3 percent of a concentration of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-9 THC) or any products with THC isomers including but not limited to delta-8 THC or delta-10 THC are classified as a Schedule I controlled substance, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.
The possession or distribution of such products is illegal.
Consent searches by the Lehigh County Drug Task Force were recently conducted at several Lehigh County businesses and a variety of delta-8, delta-10 and some delta-9 products (containing more than 0.3 percent) were seized, the DA's office said. The products may include vaping liquid/products, vegetable matter and edibles.
The memo states that business owners and retailers selling those illegal products may choose to cooperate with law enforcement in lieu of facing criminal charges, the DA's office said. Cooperation includes the immediate surrender to law enforcement of the illegal products from the establishment and ceasing any future sales of such products.
Should the sale of the products resume, the store owners and employees could be charged with possession of a controlled substance – a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to one year in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000 – or possession with intent to distribute, a felony offense punishable as a first offense by up to five years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Additional penalties may be imposed for any subsequent offenses.
Martin said it is important for the public to be aware of such products which could put purchasers at risk of arrest or injury and are against the law. Both the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control have issued warnings that these THC products are untested and agencies have received reports of adverse effects in people who consumed them.
“The public should be aware that these types of products are illegal and potentially dangerous,” Martin said. “The mere fact that stores are carrying them in inventory and offering them for sale is no guarantee of either their safety, or their legality."