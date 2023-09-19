ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin's Drug Task Force has been awarded $150,000 to combat drug trafficking.

The grant is from the federal Office of National Drug Control Policy. The money will go toward the Task Force's efforts to fight the production and trafficking of illegal drugs and to reduce drug-related deaths.

The Task Force also fights "money laundering," or the financial maneuvers drug sellers use to make "dirty" money from billions of dollars in illegal sales appear to be legitimate revenue that can be invested.

The $150,000 grant announced Tuesday is the first round of funding for the county resulting from its participation in the National High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program. In July, the county was designated a member of the Liberty Mid-Atlantic region of the high-intensity drug trafficking area. That Mid-Atlantic region stretches from Lehigh County through the Philadelphia area to southern New Jersey.

District Attorney Martin said in a statement that he thanks the Office of National Drug Control Policy and Director Rahul Gupta, M.D., and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA and its board for supporting the grant to the county.