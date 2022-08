UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60 years old, was pronounced dead on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 1:08 a.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest.

The cause of death is complications of cervical spine injury due to a bicycle accident.

The incident occurred on Monday, August 08, 2022, at approximately 4:52 p.m. in the 100 Block of Robert Drive, Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

The Upper Macungie Township Police Department is investigating the death.