WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Other than chasing after a ball, Amanda Hoffman's dog Ajax pretty much stays put.
So when Hoffman couldn't find him the other day, and then he didn't come home, she knew something was off.
"I knew he was in trouble," Hoffman said.
In the back of her mind - the quarries behind the back of their house in Washington Township.
"I kept just thinking it has to be the quarries," she said.
It was the first place she looked.
"Checked those quarries a good three, four times," Hoffman said.
He wasn't there.
Amanda barely slept that night. She put a post on Facebook for help finding him, and the next day looked and looked again. She even put up a drone.
Starting to expect the worst, she thought her mind was playing tricks on her.
"I finally heard a dog bark," Hoffman said.
Sure enough, the bark led her to the quarry. Luckily, this quarry had a ledge.
Hoffman said she'll never forget the look on Ajax's face.
"Just kind of looking up at me like, you're here finally," Hoffman said.
Rescuing him from that ledge 30 yards down though, wouldn't be easy. Mom called the local fire company.
Ajax didn't suffer a scratch, though he did need a bath.
"He was a little stinky," Hoffman said.
After celebrating Ajax's return, Hoffman went into parent mode.
"He is grounded," Hoffman said with a laugh. "He doesn't get to come out here on his own for long."