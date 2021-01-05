The team has been called out to some of the more memorable emergencies in our area.

Many remember the fire at the Dan Schantz Greenhouse in 2017. The Lehigh County Drone Response Team helped look at the blaze from overhead.

"We can do everything from overhead with thermal, with live. We also have two small aircraft that we can use to fly inside a structure," said Chief Steve Snyder.

The team started in 2016 with one aircraft, and has grown since 2017.

"We currently have seven aircraft, as well as one submarine, as well as one land robot," Snyder said.

The team is averaging forty calls a year in Lehigh and surrounding counties. Recently they helped search the Lehigh River in Walnutport. A person saw a kayak stuck on an island, with the waters too rough for firefighters. A drone was able to see if anyone was in need of help.

"We are there for the betterment of any other public safety agency as well as the community," Snyder said.

The three-person crew can control an aircraft to fly above the scene, in a building before sending in firefighters, and provide thermal imaging, a service most agencies would need to call the Philadelphia or Pennsylvania state police departments for.

The hope is as more funding comes in, and more calls for help come in, the department will grow.

