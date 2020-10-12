LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - The Lehigh County Election Board is set to give the go-ahead to start using drop boxes for mail-in ballots later this week.
The board will vote to approve the current drop box preparations and distribution protocol on Thursday, according to a news release from the county.
The boxes will be available to Lehigh County residents once the vote has been approved by the Election Board. Five drop boxes will be available in each Lehigh County district, including the Lehigh County Government Center.
Preparations are currently in place to have the boxes available to accept completed ballots at the five Lehigh County municipality locations by Friday, Oct. 16, with the Lehigh County Sheriff Department set for courier pick-up starting Monday, Oct. 19. Lehigh County sheriff deputies will be undergoing training this week to ensure all drop boxes and ballots will be handled properly, the county said in its news release.
The safe and secure Government Center Lobby ballot box is currently available for 24-hour, seven days per week for ballot drop off.
People are currently able to mail in their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service or by handing their ballot in directly to the Lehigh County Voter Registration Office. The county says voters are encouraged to follow through with these two methods if they are unable to wait for a Lehigh County drop box.
For more information, people can call the Lehigh County Voter Registration Office at 610-782-3194.