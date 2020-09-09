ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Election Board approved extended office hours Wednesday for voters seeking to hand in their mail-in ballots.
The Lehigh County Government Center and the Lehigh County Voter Registration Office will be open to voters for a two-week period from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30, according to a county news release. The building will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for drop-off.
A complete list of hours are as follows:
Monday-Friday 10/19-10/30 8 a.m.to 8 p.m.
Saturday 10/24 & 10/31 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday 11/3 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Reserved parking will be available in front of the Government Center on 17 S 7th St, Allentown during these times. Two spots will be accessible on 7th Street and two spots will be available on Hamilton Street.
The county said the decision to extend hours was made to provide flexibility for voters while maintaining accordance with ACT 77.
A voter can only hand in his or her own ballot to the Voter Registration Office. Any bulk submissions or a ballot that is not your own will not be accepted.
Mail-in ballots are scheduled to be sent out the last week of September or the first week of October. Lehigh County is still awaiting confirmation on the approved state ballot that will go into print. This is due to the pending status of the Green Party presidential candidate.
ACT 77 allows for registered voters to vote at the Voter Registration Office at any time after mail-in ballots have been distributed. If a resident applied for a mail-in ballot but has not received their ballot in the mail, they may instead vote in-person at the Voter Registration Office. The deadline to apply to vote at the office is Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.
For more information on mail-in voting, people can contact the Lehigh County Voter Registration Office at 610-782-3194 or contact Public Information Officer Laura Grammes at 610-782-3002.