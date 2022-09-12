ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County's top cop has some suggestions for upcoming elections in regards to ballot boxes. He penned a letter to the Lehigh County Election Board Monday with those recommendations.

It comes just days after a lawsuit was filed by America First Legal Foundation on behalf of four Allentown residents claiming the Lehigh County Election Board failed to put safeguards in place to prevent election law violations. America First Legal Foundation is an advocacy group founded by two former Trump administration officials.

The suit cites a review from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office that says 288 people may have dropped off more than one mail-in ballot during the 2021 election. All of this is coming to a head less than two months before the November election in Pennsylvania.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin says he wasn't aware of the lawsuit's contents when he sent a letter to the Election Board himself about adjustments that he recommends for ballot boxes.

In regards to the 288 people who possibly placed more than one ballot in the boxes, Martin chose not to prosecute the people, saying there was "no smoking gun."

"It's very difficult to tell on video whether you're holding a ballot between your thumb and your index finger when you're putting it into a slot," Martin said.

Martin doesn't believe the people weren't acting out of malice; rather, they just made a mistake.

"I'm willing to assume that many of those instances were spouses dropping off each other's ballots," Martin said.

However, Martin says the election code states that you may only deposit your own ballot. If convicted and prosecuted, Martin says fines could cost you up to $2,500.

To clear up confusion and minimize mistakes, Martin sent a letter to the Election Board himself back in April suggesting more visible signage at the drop box locations.

"I discovered that the signage on the drop box itself, which is like a mailbox, was not conspicuous," Martin said. "It didn't give them adequate warning that if they deposited more than one, they'd be violating the election code."

He said that the board took his recommendation just in time for the May primaries and now he has some more suggestions, including having an employee of the Voters Registration Office monitor the boxes. He also suggests that the drop box location at the Government Center should not be open 24/7, citing public safety. He said when his office reviewed video from the November election, not many people took advantage of the overnight hours.

"Only 29 people took advantage of the drop box between the hours of nine and early morning hours when the Government Center isn't occupied," Martin said. "That hardly seems worth the risk to me."

Martin says his suggestions do not stem from the lawsuit; rather, the recommendations come after a lengthy review process by his own department.

The Lehigh County Election Board says employees can't comment on ongoing litigation, but there will be a meeting Tuesday to discuss the lawsuit.