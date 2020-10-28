Ballot envelopes

Scott McLeod / CC BY 2.0

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - A Lehigh County elections judge who's facing charges related to the June primary election is stepping down.

Election board officials say Ericka Bickford has resigned after the district attorney asked her to do so.

Investigators say she colored in or darkened bubbles on about 30 primary ballots, and trimmed some so they would fit in the voting machine. But they say they couldn't determine if she changed a vote to favor a candidate.

According to court documents, Bickford waived her charges for court Tuesday.

