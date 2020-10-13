ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two Lehigh Valley organizations teamed up to bring some fun and excitement to voting.
Lehigh Valley Stands Up and Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley held an event Tuesday to encourage the community to vote on demand.
At the Lehigh Valley Government Center in downtown Allentown, there was a DJ, a taco truck, free goodies and more for those who came out to drop their ballot off and vote.
"We are going to be here today, and we are going to be here in 2021, 2027 and 2047," said Ashleigh Strange, regional organizer for Lehigh Valley Stands Up.
Strange is no stranger to letting her voice be heard across the Lehigh Valley.
She helped plan "Vote Today Lehigh County." Organizers are calling it a voter engagement party in downtown Allentown.
"Act 77 went into place a little earlier this year, and that made it possible for people to register and vote at the county office. They can vote on demand and vote today," she said.
A steady flow of people cast votes and dropped off mail-in ballots Tuesday morning.
"Got my ballot in the mail, and I already made my decision on who I was voting for and I wanted to get my vote counted, so I handed it in today," said voter Lisa Cozzi.
Cozzi says since things look a bit different this year, she wanted to leave no stone unturned.
Others came to beat the crowds for in-person voting.
"Normally to come and vote, it's crazy. It's a lot of people. Doing it early, you're getting it done," said Delia Elam, voter.
Elam says it was a simple process.
The people downstairs are very helpful. They tell you what you have to do, and it takes three minutes," she said.
Health is still at the forefront.
Rebecca Bronfenbrenner says since both she and her husband are over 65, it was safety that pushed her to the drop box.
"This is very convenient. If you are at all troubled about going to the polls, get your mail-in ballot and just do it," she said.
Drop boxes are open 24/7 at the Lehigh County Government Center.
Mail-in ballots will be accepted if they are received by 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election and were postmarked by Nov. 3.