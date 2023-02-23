ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong laid out goals for the upcoming year in his annual State of the County Address.

Armstrong delivered the address at Coca-Cola Park Thursday. The Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation hosted the event.

He talked about the county's infrastructure projects.

Preparations are underway to replace and repair multiple Lehigh County bridges, including the Wire Mill Bridge, Walnut Street Bridge, Geiger’s Covered Bridge, and the Wehr Mill Covered Bridge, Armstrong said.

The nearly $15-million major renovation plan for Lehigh County’s Historic Courthouse, originally built in 1812, was completed in late 2022, Armstrong said in Thursday's address. The Historic Courthouse is open for County Judiciary business, and an official grand re-opening will be scheduled later this year.

In his address, Armstrong discussed the Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation facility.

The large Cedarbrook Allentown E-Wing renovation project, which is the replacement of the oldest beds at Cedarbrook with a modern 240-bed wing, has moved from the complicated site-work phase, to the building phase with the recent demolition of the front entrance and the digging of the footprint of the new wing, Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the project continues to move forward with a projected 2024 opening.

Lehigh County’s 2023 administrative goals include promoting sustainability and addressing issues associated with climate change, Armstrong said.

He said the first step is greater energy conservation at all county-owned facilities.

The county is looking to continue moving forward in preparing to convert its 911 communication system to digital, and to revamp the employee personnel and policy manual, Armstrong said.