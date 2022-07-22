ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "I'm going to tell you right now, we're going to save the Pigs! Definitely save the Pigs," said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.
Losing the beloved minor league team is not an option for Armstrong.
"Besides all of the vendors, besides their donations through their charities, besides the work they do at the Allentown School District, and all the other local schools, you have to look at the quality of life it offers," Armstrong said.
A great day of baseball and family fun is priceless, but there is something you can put a price tag on - renovations. The team needs to update its stadium, Coca-Cola Park, to meet new standards set by Major League Baseball, and it's going to cost between $6 and $9 million, depending on who you ask.
The IronPigs are the triple-A affiliate of the Phillies.
In a statement the Phillies say, "We have enjoyed the IronPigs' longstanding relationship with the Lehigh Valley, its community and fans. We are hopeful that the relationship continues to thrive in the Lehigh Valley for the foreseeable future."
A spokesperson says they are contributing, but was not able to specify an amount. The state, Allentown, and the team are also pitching in. Lehigh County, where the stadium is located, will donate $1.5 million. Allentown and Lehigh County's funds will come from the American Rescue Plan.
"You can use American Rescue Funds to put towards something where you've lost revenue," Armstrong said.
The county lost revenue when the Pigs shut down due to COVID.
Armstrong says with all the team means to the area, Lehigh County needs to come to its rescue.
"I think when you put all those things together, it's a great investment," Armstrong said.