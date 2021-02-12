Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong was elected to the National Association of Regional Councils Board of Directors late Monday.
Armstrong now represents all the councils of governments, development agencies, regional and metropolitan planning organizations in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Delaware. Armstrong was elected to represent Northeastern U.S. during the National Conference of Regions, held virtually from Washington, D.C.
Along with Armstrong, the Connecticut Senator Steve Cassano, Jesse Arreguin, Mayor of Berkley, California and Karen Keith, Tulsa County (OK) Commissioner were among the cross-governmental leadership elected to the Board of Directors.
The National Association of Regional Councils is a professional and advocacy organization supporting effective inter-governmental cooperation across the U.S.
Working with the National Association of Counties and National League of Cities, the National Association of Regional Councils brings together leaders for federal, county, state, local governments to advocate for cross-governmental partnerships through regional councils like the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and Workforce Board of the Lehigh Valley.
“This is a tremendous time for the Lehigh Valley, especially because our success is focused, coordinated and planned across counties. The National Association of Regional Councils reinforces our region’s and the Northeast’s voice in shaping federal policy,” Armstrong said.