Lehigh County stayed on the right track in 2020 even as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked personal and financial havoc on residents, County Executive Phillips Armstrong said Thursday.
Armstrong's annual State of the County address, the first presented virtually, included a moment of silence in memory of COVID deaths.
"The pandemic has touched all our lives," Armstrong, a Democrat, said. "We have lost over 1,000 of our own residents."
Armstrong thanked county employees and organizations several times during his 30-minute talk, which was broadcast on the Lehigh County website.
"We did everything we could to keep the spread of this virus from wiping out our employees," Armstrong said. More than 400 worked from home, while others worked staggered shifts.
The county is preparing to set up a mass inoculation site when COVID-19 vaccinations are more available, he said.
"We need herd immunity," he said, referring to a decline in the spread of the coronavirus after enough people have been vaccinated. He urged all residents to get vaccination shots when they become available so Lehigh County can "get back to normal."
Armstrong said the county stayed on an even keel financially by not raising taxes in the most recent budget and by allocating its $33 million in federal CARES Act COVID relief money to where it was needed most.
That meant sending $6 million to local governments, $5 million to small businesses, and millions more to human services and non-profit groups. Lehigh County also worked with Northampton County to support organizations that promote the region's welfare.
"We are now in line hopefully for some more funding," Armstrong said.
The county maintained its investment-grade credit rating during the pandemic, helping it finance $47 million in renovations at the Cedarbrook nursing home in South Whitehall Township.
"We are finally at the point now, we're ready, we're going out on bids, we are building a new four-story wing" at the county home, Armstrong said. Lehigh County will close two old sections of Cedarbrook during the two-step construction project.
Armstrong said the pandemic validated his focus on maintaining open space in Lehigh County.
"This past year more people used our parks than ever before," he said. "People weren't traveling, they were staying at home."
"We must not give up our land," he said, vowing to continue to preserve open space and farmland.
Armstrong maintained an optimistic but cautious tone.
"There may be further challenges coming up in 2021," he said.
County Commissioner Dan Hartzell, also a Democrat, said after the speech that he has confidence in Armstrong and his financial team but he is concerned about what the county cannot control.
"COVID is still wreaking havoc," Hartzell said. "I'm concerned about what this year is going to bring. We got through last year, fortunately, thanks to the federal help, but a lot of our budget relies on state and federal money."
That flow of money can fluctuate with politics, Hartzell said.
"I'm worried about our budget, hoping for the best but planning to be as conservative as possible," he said.
Hartzell welcomed the focus on Cedarbrook improvements.
"I'm glad that even in the face of COVID, the county is moving ahead there. That's been an issue for 20 years or more," he said.
Armstrong, a retired teacher, is running for a second term. He is the first Democrat to serve as county executive with a majority of Democrats on county council.
