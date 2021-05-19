Phillips Armstrong wins race for Lehigh County Executive

Phillips Armstrong

Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong is defending the pace at which the county tallied its mail-in ballots.

The county processed 17,555 mail-in votes and posted the results at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Neighboring Northampton County processed 15,425 mail-in votes and posted those results just after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Armstrong wants the state to allow local election boards to start opening the mail-in ballots earlier than 7 a.m. on election day.

He says mail-in vote-counting is "a process that can't be hurried."

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.