Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong is defending the pace at which the county tallied its mail-in ballots.
The county processed 17,555 mail-in votes and posted the results at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Neighboring Northampton County processed 15,425 mail-in votes and posted those results just after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Armstrong wants the state to allow local election boards to start opening the mail-in ballots earlier than 7 a.m. on election day.
He says mail-in vote-counting is "a process that can't be hurried."