ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police officers wear many hats.
They patrol neighborhoods, assist EMS, and sometimes you'll find them just chatting with someone in the community.
"Although as police officers our primary function is law enforcement, that is not our sole function," said Allentown Interim Police Chief Charles Roca.
Allentown police, in coordination with Lehigh County, is expanding a pilot program that connects officers with crisis intervention specialists.
"At the heart of it, is to connect people with resources," Roca said.
A crisis intervention specialist can help a resident find housing or get access to mental health care or even drug treatment options in the community.
"We don't do our jobs in a silo we have to break down walls and barriers to move forward together so we ensure a pathway for our community members," Roca said.
And in turn, improve quality of life.
Thanks to more funding, the department will soon have a specialist for each of its four platoons.
Roca has seen the program work. He recalled connecting a woman with a specialist after she'd been kicked out of a shelter.
"Was able to get them help in gaining employment, a place to live, now that person is independent and on their own," Roca said.
One of the goals of the program is to see if it helps reduce incarceration rates, and in turn, taxpayer costs.
Over the next few years, Cedar Crest College will collect data to help leaders determine its success.
"Where will this make sense, where did it really work, did it lower down our incarceration rates, how many people did it really put out into housing situations?" said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.
Armstrong says that will help decide whether to expand the program county-wide.