ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners says it needs more time to select who is going to fill an open seat in its roster.
During Wednesday night's meeting, the board formally extended the period for applications to fill the District 5 seat, which became vacant Oct. 30 when Nathan Brown resigned as a commissioner.
Under Section 208 of the Lehigh County Home Rule Charter, an individual must be appointed to fill a seat within 45 days of the vacancy.
However, because the vacancy was announced shortly before Election Day and there were possible delays in mail delivery, the move extends the deadline for submission of applications to 4 p.m. on Dec. 5.
A total of four individuals — Vincent Tucciarone, Nathan Mercer, Wanda Mercado-Arroyo, and Joseph Vichot — have applied for the position so far. The commissioners must select a Republican to fill the vacancy.
A decision on the appointment is scheduled for Dec. 9. The appointee will be sworn into office and able to conduct business one week later, on Dec. 16.
In other news, the board formally amended the county's personnel policies and procedures manual to include Juneteenth as a paid county holiday. Celebrated on June 19, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.