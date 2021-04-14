ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners approved a sixth extension to the state of emergency declaration in response to COVID-19 during its Wednesday night meeting.
The state of emergency, originally made by Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong on March 16, 2020, was extended to Aug. 13, 2021. The bill was approved on first reading. The extension allows the county to more easily transfer money to assist in dealing with the pandemic. The current extension expires Friday.
"This is imperative for the county to be able to respond to the pandemic," said Chairman Geoff Brace. "This is about county operations...hopefully, this will be the last time we have to do this."
Other actions
In other news, the board approved a motion directing the county Department of Community and Economic Development to initiate an application to allow Lehigh County to allocate funds for homelessness and youth violence prevention and reentry services. Commissioners also provided the DCED a report to guide their funding decisions.
The board also approved a request by the DCED for the creation of three new job classifications. All three positions involve grants: grant administrator, grants and project manager, and grants management specialist.
Finally, the board appointed Sonia Strockyj and Charles Roca to the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Services Advisory Board and Tiffany Polek to the Children and Youth Services Board. Kevin Baker was also reappointed to the Lehigh County Authority Board of Directors.
Commissioner Amy Zanelli was absent from Wednesday night's meeting.