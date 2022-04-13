WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - Tucked away in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County, things are quite busy on this 80-degree day at Willow Haven Farm.
"We are an organic vegetable farm which has expanded into flower production, bread baking, and we also make high-quality cheeses," said Reuben DeMaster, who owns the farm.
The 13-year-old farm has everything from vegetables to livestock to a bread and cheese business, predominantly sold through their own CSA.
And they're hoping to expand even further thanks to a Value-Added Producer Grant. Federal, Value-added Producer Grants help farmers enter into and market value-added products. That would be anything made from raw materials like cheese or bread.
"How do you take a farmers market model and turn it into a regional shipping model," said Xochitl Torres Small, Undersecretary for Rural Development at the USDA.
DeMaster says they will be using their $43,000 grant to expand CSA shipping regionally, as well as expand their business CSA program, and ship and market a new flower business.
"As a farmer, I need to have skills in every single area and if I don't have the skill, I need training and access to people that can teach me," DeMaster said. "And they're just taking us through the process of what does it mean to grow a business."
Which is essential for small farms to sustain in an increasingly difficult environment.
"The farming community is in decline. Not only in this community, nationwide. And by that I'm particularly speaking about small, family-owned farms," DeMaster said.
The grants are awarded yearly through a national competition. Any farmers interested in applying should contact their representative in Congress.