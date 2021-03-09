Lehigh County Republicans will hold a vote Tuesday night on whether to censure Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump in the former president's impeachment trial.
Robert Arena, the executive director of the Lehigh County GOP, said committee members will hear arguments and then hold a vote at the meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.
A vote to censure Toomey would be largely symbolic. Toomey has said he will not run for reelection in 2022.
The Monroe County GOP and Schuylkill County GOP both have censured Toomey for his vote to convict Trump.
Pennsylvania’s Republican Party had narrowly voted against censuring Sen. Pat Toomey. Instead, members agreed to “rebuke” the retiring senator for siding with Democrats and declaring that Trump violated his oath of office when he “summoned thousands to Washington, D.C. and inflamed their passions by repeating disproven allegations about widespread fraud.”
Six other Republican senators also voted to convict Trump for his alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.